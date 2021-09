The Buffalo Bills are no easy win. If anything, the opposite. One of the rising clubs in football, they fell just one game shy of the Super Bowl in 2020. The challenges of facing Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Tre White. But one of the underrated challenges of all is Bills Mafia. Mike Tomlin and JuJu Smith-Schuster have already used the phrase “hostile environment” to describe playing at Buffalo this Sunday. And playing in front of a large crowd is something the Steelers haven’t done in quite some time.