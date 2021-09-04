CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Nymphomaniac”) are attached to star in Fred Garson’s “An Ocean Apart,” a period drama about the romantic affair between French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and American writer Nelson Algren. The film is being developed by French producer Olivier Delbosc...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Algren
Person
Simone De Beauvoir
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Person
Otto Preminger
Person
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Tomer Sisley
Person
Julie Gayet
Person
Xavier Giannoli
Person
Matt Dillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#American#Curiosa Films#Jewish#Tf1#Zdf#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

The world is mourning a TV personality. Francis "Frankie" Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33. The late performer's team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Jane Birkin suffers minor stroke

Jane Birkin has suffered a minor stroke. The 74-year-old singer-and-actress has cancelled her appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France, in order to recover after falling ill, her family have announced. Jane "suffered a minor form of stroke a few days ago" but is on the mend. The...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Utopia Picks Up U.S. Rights To Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane Birkin Pic ‘Jane By Charlotte’

EXCLUSIVE: Utopia has acquired the U.S. rights to Cannes Film Festival feature documentary Jane By Charlotte, the portrait of Jane Birkin by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg. The film was recently announced as part of the New York Film Festival spotlight section lineup. Actress, model, singer-songwriter and fashion icon Birkin has appeared in more than 70 films and on albums with her former lover Serge Gainsbourg. Their daughter, the actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, whose credits include Lars von Trier movies such as Antichrist and Nymphomaniac, makes her directorial debut on Jane By Charlotte, which exposes their mother-daughter relationship. Gainsbourg, Mathieu Ageron, Maxime Delauney and Romain...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Elvis Costello Details 'Spanish Model' Project in Upcoming Documentary

A new documentary series will explore Elvis Costello’s upcoming album Spanish Model, a project in which he and producer Sebastian Krys invited artists from across the Spanish-speaking world to adapt the songs from Costello’s seminal 1978 LP This Year’s Model in an entirely new language. The artists, who include Fito...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice-Premiering ‘The Accusation’ With Charlotte Gainsbourg Lures Buyers for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has lured distributors in key territories for Yvan Attal’s “The Accusation” ahead of the movie’s world premiere out of competition at Venice. Based on Karine Tuil’s bestseller “Les Choses Hu­maines,” “The Accusation” follows the downfall of a French intellectual power couple whose model son, Alexandre, is accused of rape, setting in motion an inextricable media-judicial machine. The film was penned by Attal and Yaël Langmann. Attal’s previous directorial efforts include “My Wife Is an Actress” and “Le Brio.” Tuil’s book won a pair of prestigious awards, including the Prix Goncourt High Schoolers in 2019 and has been translated in Germany,...
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Matt Dillon on His New Doc El Gran Fellove, the Evolution of Latin Music, and the Best Thing About Making a Movie

At a certain point in the 1980s, there was no bigger movie star than Matt Dillon. Exploding into the cultural stratosphere with a trio of popular S.E. Hinton film adaptations (Tex, The Outsiders, Rumble Fish), the young actor transitioned from heartthrob to dynamic leading man in the space of a decade. Roles in Gus Van Sant’s masterful Drugstore Cowboy, Cameron Crowe’s Singles, and Tim Hunter’s The Saint of Fort Washington followed, each one wildly different from the other.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice First Look: Jena Malone in Carter Smith’s Queer Midnight Movie ‘Swallowed’ (Exclusive)

Jena Malone looks to have lost all hope in this exclusive first look from queer midnight movie Swallowed from three-time Sundance alumni Carter Smith, reuniting the Neon Demon and Hunger Games star with the director 13 years after their supernatural horror, The Ruins. Shot under the radar with a small production footprint in rural Maine, the film is a story of friendship and small-town alienation that follows two best friends on their final night together, as it spirals into a backwoods nightmare of drugs, bugs and horrific intimacy. The film is being presented to U.S. buyers at Venice by ICM, and...
Moviesimdb.com

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes ‘Belfast,’ ‘King Richard’ and ‘Spencer’

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘King Richard,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘C’mon C’mon’ to Premiere at Telluride Film Festival

Mike Mills’ Joaquin Phoenix drama “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” with Will Smith in the story of the tennis-titan Williams sisters and their father, Richard, are among the films that will play at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, Telluride organizers announced on Wednesday.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

In 'The Good House,' Sigourney Weaver Walks Into an Intervention (EXCLUSIVE)

In “The Good House,” Sigourney Weaver plays Hildy, a prickly, well-born Realtor in a wealthy New England town. Hildy is a mother and grandmother, and her family has become concerned with her drinking. When they stage an intervention, the beginning of which you can see in this exclusive clip, Weaver’s Hildy breaks the fourth wall, and tells the audience about the players.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

How Danielle Steel's Steamy Novels Influenced the Title Sequence of 'The Voyeurs'

A close-up of textures and floating tendrils dance around the screen as the cast names come on screen. As the camera zooms out, the viewer realizes the images are in fact macro close-ups of a human eyeball. Director Michael Mohan wanted to throwback to erotic thrillers such as “Basic Instinct” and “Body Heat” for the title sequence to his new film, “The Voyeurs,” now streaming on Amazon Prime. The familiar florid font was inspired by the book covers of romance novelist Danielle Steel.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Scarborough' Gives Ground-Breaking Voice to Ignored Toronto Community - TIFF

Years ago, Catherine Hernandez would attend the Toronto International Film Festival by ushering in ticket-holders at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre for a little more than $6 an hour. This year, the author is back at TIFF as something of a celebrity herself, with the worldwide debut of the film “Scarborough.”
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Luca Rea on Getting Quentin Tarantino to Spout at Length About Sergio Corbucci's Westerns in 'Django & Django'

Italian pop culture expert, programmer and director Luca Rea first became acquainted personally with Quentin Tarantino in 2004 when he curated the “Italian Kings of the B’s” retrospective at the Venice Film Festival that Tarantino “godfathered.” They hit it off and stayed in touch. So when Rea was approached by producer Nicoletta Ercole about a year ago to make a Sergio Corbucci doc, he immediately hoped to be able to tap into Tarantino’s insight about the late great Italian director whose Spaghetti Westerns they both love. But, of course, Rea wasn’t sure he would get Tarantino on board for his doc “Django & Django,” which launched at Venice out-of-competition. He spoke to Variety about how he pulled off that coup and what Tarantino’s insight revealed. Excerpts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy