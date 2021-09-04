Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.