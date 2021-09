Formula 3’s season finale will no longer be held at the United States Grand Prix and will instead take place in Russia later this month for logistical reasons. The FIA junior category was due to race at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas for the first time as a support event for the grand prix, ending the season after this weekend’s penultimate round at Zandvoort. However, with heavy restrictions being applied to the traveling paddock in terms of numbers and access, the F3 race organizers say the race has become unfeasible.