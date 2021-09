What 2022 NFL Draft prospects are worth keeping an eye on when Texas travels to face Arkansas?. It may not be the headlining game of the week in college football, but there’s plenty of intrigue as Texas heads to Arkansas. The Longhorns are coming off a gutsy win over a good Louisiana team, and now they take on an Arkansas team that looks improved and ready to hang in plenty of games this season. There will also be plenty of 2022 NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on as well. Let’s take a look at a few in this game.