Everything you need to know about this weekend’s SEC slate. Game of the Week: Georgia vs. Clemson (-3) A top-5 matchup between perennial contenders speaks for itself, even more so when they also happen to be old rivals. From a national context, this one has the makings of the most consequential Clemson-Georgia game on record: The Tigers and Bulldogs have never met before with both ranked in the AP top 5, and with both sides arriving in Playoff-or-bust mode, an 0-1 start will set off alarms that are likely to reverberate throughout the season. If it’s not literally an elimination game, it’s certainly as close as an opener can get.