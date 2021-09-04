WE SAY: Getting some good help should not be this hard

It would be tough to travel two minutes in any direction in Texas and not see a “Help Wanted” sign this Labor Day weekend. Workers across the state, and the South, and the country find themselves in demand at levels not seen since the post-World War II boom. The flood of federal stimulus dollars – from both the Trump and Biden administrations – not only helped the American economy survive the coronavirus pandemic and kickstart its expansion, but it has apparently provided workers a rare opportunity: they are deciding where and when (and if) they want to work.