Hunt County, TX

WE SAY: Getting some good help should not be this hard

Greenville Herald-Banner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be tough to travel two minutes in any direction in Texas and not see a “Help Wanted” sign this Labor Day weekend. Workers across the state, and the South, and the country find themselves in demand at levels not seen since the post-World War II boom. The flood of federal stimulus dollars – from both the Trump and Biden administrations – not only helped the American economy survive the coronavirus pandemic and kickstart its expansion, but it has apparently provided workers a rare opportunity: they are deciding where and when (and if) they want to work.

