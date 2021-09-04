Stunning Astronaut Photo From the Space Station Captures Tokyo’s Lights at Night

In the image above, you’ll see NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, one of seven ISS crew members on the left, while the right side image shows a smoke plume rising from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center photographed from space during the morning of September 11, 2001. Kimbrough transmitted a video message to Earth in honor of those who lost their lives that fateful day as well as to anyone affected by the September 11 attacks. Read more for the video message and a bonus.