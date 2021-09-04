CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Stunning Astronaut Photo From the Space Station Captures Tokyo’s Lights at Night

By NASA Earth Observatory
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrings of light emanate from the Imperial Palace in the city’s center and follow the expressway system outward. Months before the world turned its eye toward Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics, an astronaut on the International Space Station captured this image of the Japanese megacity. The photograph offers a distinctive, high-resolution view of the city’s structure via its nighttime light.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Johnson Space Center#Earth Science#Japanese#Nikon#The Iss National Lab#Nasa#Jsc Gateway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough Marks 20th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks from International Space Station

In the image above, you’ll see NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, one of seven ISS crew members on the left, while the right side image shows a smoke plume rising from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center photographed from space during the morning of September 11, 2001. Kimbrough transmitted a video message to Earth in honor of those who lost their lives that fateful day as well as to anyone affected by the September 11 attacks. Read more for the video message and a bonus.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Tests Edible Foam Packaging, VR and Other Experiments on Space Station

PARIS (CNES PR) — In August, Thomas Pesquet received 5 new French experiments, 2 of which prepare for long-term human exploration. In August, Thomas Pesquet received a “consumable” case stuffed with gingerbread, madeleine and bread from Genoa as part of the “Edible Foam” experiment. He verified that the edible walls had fulfilled their mission of protecting the transported material, by inspecting the container and contents and by answering a detailed questionnaire.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

The world turns sideways in trippy, glowing Earth photo from the International Space Station

City lights cling to a tilted Earth as orange atoms slice through space in a stunning, surreal new photo taken aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut who arrived at the ISS for his second spaceflight in April 2021, captured the trippy image on July 30 while taking in the view from the space station's cupola — a domed, seven-windowed observation room that peeps out of the station's side. Looking out at Earth, Pesquet was particularly taken by the interplay of man-made and celestial light before him, the European Space Agency astronaut wrote in a post on Flickr.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Most powerful space telescope ever built gets a new launch date

The most powerful space telescope ever built is set to launch on December 18, NASA has announced. But with so many delays affecting the James Webb Space Telescope’s deployment over the years, many observers may not believe the new schedule until they actually see the rocket blasting into space with the telescope tucked away in the fairing.
Pizzatexasbreaking.com

Astronauts Aboard International Space Station Throw A Pizza Party In Space

A pizza party on a Saturday night is a just typical night on Earth. But such a pizza party in space is a whole new different experience!. Earlier this month, astronauts aboard the International Space Station got a taste of home when a shipment of food reached space earlier this month. The delivery had fresh apples, tomatoes, kiwi, and a pizza-making kit.
KEYT

Incredible images captured from above in this year’s Drone Photo Awards

A turtle heading into the sea, a volcanic eruption and a spectacular sunset feature among the winners of the Drone Photo Awards 2021. The overall winner is an image of thousands of pink-footed geese flying over snowy ground by Norwegian photographer Terje Kolaas, announced the Siena Awards, the international festival of visual arts that organizes the competition, in a press release Tuesday.
Aerospace & Defenseitechpost.com

China Building Star Trek-Like Starship Enterprise? Full Details of Planned Mile-Long Spacecraft

China seems emboldened to go where no man has gone before, planning to piece together a mile-long spaceship akin to Star Trek's Starship Enterprise. This immense spacecraft is one of the projects Chinese researchers are being invited to look into, as the country ramps up space exploration efforts--which include long-haul crewed missions, the South China Morning Post reported.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

Astronauts spot Hurricane Larry from space (photos)

As Hurricane Larry churned through the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, astronauts at the International Space Station kept a watchful eye on the storm from space. "From our viewpoint on @Space_Station, it looks much larger than Ida," NASA astronaut Megan McArthur tweeted Tuesday (Sept. 7) from the orbiting laboratory. Larry is...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

No, this funky light show on the space station is not a disco

A funky light show captured this week by astronaut Thomas Pesquet made the International Space Station look more like an orbiting disco than an orbiting laboratory. Saturday night disco! I may or may not have found the settings to program the LED lighting of our space greenhouse. 😉🕺💃 #MissionAlpha https://t.co/DRob2AJAhz pic.twitter.com/ROzLJ48fbm.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

Astronaut shares image of Cabo San Lucas from space – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur. (OEM-Informex) .- On April 23, 2021, the spacecraft ‘SpaceX Crew Dragon’ was launched from Florida in the United States, which began its docking 24 hours after its launch, and is scheduled to end the expedition in October of this year, was called Mission Alpha (Mission Alpha).
Astronomyadafruit.com

The Southern Lights from Space #SpaceSaturday

Here are some astonishing images of the Southern Lights (Aurora Astralis) from French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, currently aboard the International Space Station. Here’s more from the astronaut, via Twisted Sifter:. Another round of auroras🧚🌏 (surely you’re not tired of them yet… are you?) I don’t know why we saw so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy