Stunning Astronaut Photo From the Space Station Captures Tokyo’s Lights at Night
Strings of light emanate from the Imperial Palace in the city’s center and follow the expressway system outward. Months before the world turned its eye toward Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics, an astronaut on the International Space Station captured this image of the Japanese megacity. The photograph offers a distinctive, high-resolution view of the city’s structure via its nighttime light.scitechdaily.com
