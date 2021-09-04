Weekly foliage reports available beginning September 8th

Photo by Dave Warner – The Adirondacks fall foliage. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of the 2021 fall foliage season in New York State. Fall is one of the most popular travel times in New York, attracting visitors from around the world to explore the state’s unique communities and support local businesses. To help travelers and foliage enthusiasts plan a fall getaway, I LOVE NY will begin issuing its weekly fall foliage reports on Wednesday, September 8, and will now include a new enhanced interactive progression map.