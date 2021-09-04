Katherine “Katy” E. Caiola 1924 – 2021

Katherine “Katy” E. Caiola, 96, of Dolgeville, New York passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 30, 2021, at Little Falls Hospital in Little Falls, New York. She was born on October 20, 1924, in Dolgeville, New York, and was the daughter of the late, Robert and Olga (Bajor) Kopp. Katy was educated at Dolgeville High School and graduated with the Class of 1942. She then went on to earn her degree in business from Utica Business School and graduated with the Class of 1944.