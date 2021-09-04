CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Traffic Fatalities running slightly Higher than last Year

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Area) As of September 1, Iowa traffic fatalities are higher than at this same time one year ago.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy said 218 people have died on Iowa roadways during the first eight months of 2021. This compares to 212 fatalities as of September 1, 2020.

Trooper McCreedy says in June, July, and August of 2020, there were 136 fatalities on Iowa roadways. In August alone, there were 52 traffic deaths. “This absolutely destroyed the statistics,” said McCreedy.

McCreedy says in August of 2021, 34 people died on Iowa roadways. “So, fortunately, the trend came back down for this year, but we’re still six fatalities ahead of last year,” stated McCreedy. “Even though the numbers are leveling out between the months, we’re still experiencing more traffic fatalities statewide than in 2020.”

Seatbelt usage is playing a factor in the number of traffic fatalities. For example, McCreedy says 45-percent of the traffic deaths so far in 2021 has been unrestrained. “I know when people hear that statistic that 45-percent of those people that died were violating the law,” said McCreedy. “The reality is, we track the statistics on who was belted in and who was not; we don’t track front seat versus back seat. People need to understand that occupants need to be belted in regardless of their seating position.”

McCreedy says it’s not just about abiding by the law but giving a vehicle occupant the best chance of surviving a crash. She says it is important to buckle up regardless of one’s seating position.

