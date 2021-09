It wouldn’t be all that long after Matt Dillon played a music impresario in Allison Anders’ lovely 1996 drama “Grace of My Heart” that he stumbled into becoming one in real life, compelled by his love of Afro-Cuban music to take a trip to Mexico City with his friend, musician Joey Altruda, in search of one of the movement’s foundational figures in Francisco Fellove. Known as “El Gran Fellove,” he wasn’t particularly difficult to locate when anyone in the streets with a guitar or the drums could lure him out for an impromptu jam session, still an electrifying and deeply engaged performer well into his seventies who had helped popularize improvised scat singing as an integral part of Cuban big band and jazz music. Nor did it take much coaxing to get him into the studio when Dillon and Altruda convened some sessions for what would be his first album in 20 years.