CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gators ready to unveil new-look offense, improved defense against Owls

Daily Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing months of closed practices and sneak peeks on Instagram Live, it’s time to draw the curtain on the 2021 Florida football team. The No. 11 Gators and defending SEC East champs open their season today at 7:30 p.m. against Florida Atlantic and second-year coach Willie Taggart. UF’s Dan Mullen, who’s entering his fourth season, wants to see how his team handles performing under the lights with a full home crowd for the first time in 21 months.

www.dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Todd Grantham
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Florida Atlantic#American Football#Instagram Live#Sec East#Uf#Heisman Trophy#Fau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsDaytona Beach News-Journal

Live updates: Florida Gators vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida’s defense was historically bad last season, so dreadful at times that fans were clamoring to fire everyone. The Gators allowed 30.8 points a game, the school’s most in more than a hundred years, and were equally ineffective against the run and the pass. They were gashed for 144 points in three consecutive losses to end 2020.
College SportsDaily Commercial

College football: Gators run away from Owls, 35-14. Here are 5 takeaways.

With a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks and a bevy of tailbacks, No. 11 Florida unveiled a more run-oriented attack in the opener Saturday night against FAU. Before a crowd of 86,840, the Gators’ new-look offense lived up to expectations in their 35-14 win. The passing game took a step back (153 yards) and UF finished with more rushing yards (400) than it did in any game last year.
College SportsDaily Commercial

Whitley: UF's chalks up a worrisome win

At least a few people went to bed Saturday night feeling pretty good about how the Florida-FAU game went. Anthony Richardson. Todd Grantham. Malik Davis. Fans of quarterback controversies. And Nick Saban. For openers:College football: Gators run away from Owls, 35-14. Here are 5 takeaways. If Alabama’s coach got home...
Florida StateDaily Commercial

Abolverdi's Answers: Florida’s run game, front-seven shine vs. FAU

Before every Florida game, Gainesville Sun college football beat writer Zach Abolverdi comes up with five pertinent questions and then answers them after the game. Here's Week 1 after the 35-14 win over FAU:. How many total yards and touchdowns will Emory Jones account for in his first start?. Emory...
Florida StateFanSided

Dan Mullen reveals Florida’s plans for Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson moving forward

Florida head coach Dan Mullen revealed that you can expect to see both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson on a game-by-game basis. The Florida Gators dispatched of another team from the Sunshine State on Saturday afternoon. Facing off against the South Florida Bulls, the Gators easily defeated them by the score of 42-20. In the game, however, the Gators utilized both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson at quarterback. That is leaving many wondering what the situation will look like heading into a huge matchup against No. 1 Alabama next weekend.
College SportsDaily Commercial

Whitley At The Half: Gators run Bulls

TAMPA — Do they have to play the second half?. It took about 10 minutes for the Gators to find their bearings. Then, oof!. USF might be worse than advertised, and the advertisements said the Bulls were atrocious. As for the Gators. ... • Let’s go ahead and inaugurate a...
College SportsDaily Commercial

Whitley: It's time to pull the trigger and start AR-15

TAMPA — There is only one obvious reason why Anthony Richardson should not be Florida’s starting quarterback. He grabbed it as he crossed the goal line after an 80-yard touchdown run. Richardson’s right hamstring “tightened up,” according to Dan Mullen. That’s all we know for now about the injury, and...
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy