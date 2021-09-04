Gators ready to unveil new-look offense, improved defense against Owls

Florida head coach Dan Mullen revealed that you can expect to see both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson on a game-by-game basis. The Florida Gators dispatched of another team from the Sunshine State on Saturday afternoon. Facing off against the South Florida Bulls, the Gators easily defeated them by the score of 42-20. In the game, however, the Gators utilized both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson at quarterback. That is leaving many wondering what the situation will look like heading into a huge matchup against No. 1 Alabama next weekend.