Hurricane Ida's remnants mostly missed the Shore, but climate change is still a big threat

Asbury Park Press
 7 days ago
When the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through New Jersey Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the Jersey Shore was mostly spared from the devastation experienced across the state. To the south, multiple tornadoes left a path of destruction, including an EF-3 in Mullica Hills. To the north, torrential downpours led to deadly, destructive flooding in both North and Central Jersey, barely skirting the area.

www.app.com

Neptune, NJ
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com
