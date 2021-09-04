CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s exempt from Volusia County Schools’ mask mandate? Depends on who you ask.

Cover picture for the articleImmediately after the Volusia County School Board approved a mask mandate for students this week, conversations started about how families could get an exemption. The policy states that all K-12 students and all employees must wear masks or face shields in indoor spaces and on school buses until Oct. 15. Families can obtain a written note from a medical professional requesting an exemption.

