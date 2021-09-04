CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Condo For Sale: 1419 Hidden Waters Circle, West Bend, WI

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County, WI – FOR SALE BY OWNER: Luxurious living without all the yard work. Custom 1.5 story, 2BR, 2.5BA open concept condominium with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and outside deck with balcony and natural tree barrier lining large backyard. Gorgeous gas fireplace for cool Wisconsin evenings, skylight. Central vacuum....

