PHOTO: Tom Brady Hilariously Gave Drake a Shoutout For 'CLB'

Fox Sports Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady is not among the numerous big names featured on Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy.'. The seven-time Super Bowl champion congratulated the global entertainer on his new album, parodying the various CLB billboard announcements put up in various cities teasing collaborations with local icons. "Feel kind of left...

