Inyo County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

alerts.weather.gov

