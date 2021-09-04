CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bay County through 600 PM EDT At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Panama City, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, West Panama City, Bahama Beach, Biltmore Beach and Edgewater Gulf Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Sunday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Sunday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperature up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 85 to 95, hottest lower elevations. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions may cause heat illness.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 85 to 95 below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 95 to 100. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions may cause heat illness.
Gibson County, INweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, Routt, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Little Snake; Routt; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 201, AND 202 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 201 Routt Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms. * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening with lightning and gusty outflow winds the primary concerns. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers or thunderstorms.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Carbon...southeastern Wasatch...southwestern Duchesne and southeastern Utah Counties through 230 PM MDT At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles south of Fruitland, or 24 miles southwest of Duchesne, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Duchesne and Starvation Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Route 40 between mile markers 72 and 91. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 52 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; White Pine County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern White Pine and southeastern Elko Counties through 330 PM PDT At 301 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Lages Junction, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern White Pine and southeastern Elko Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 09:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Daytime high temperatures in the mid 90s to around 105. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duchesne and eastern Summit Counties through 400 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Tabiona, or 27 miles north of Duchesne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moon Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Emery; Garfield; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Emery County in central Utah Northeastern Garfield County in southern Utah Western Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 115 and 117...and between mile markers 120 and 122. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 70 and 92. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Eureka County through 245 PM PDT At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Garden Pass, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Eureka County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Box Butte County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, North Sioux, Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Box Butte; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Box Butte, northwestern Scotts Bluff, southern Sioux and east central Goshen Counties through 515 PM MDT At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of showers and thunderstorms producing some strong wind gusts 15 miles northeast of Torrington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This cluster produced a 53 mph wind gust at the Torrington Municipal airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington and Agate Bed National Monument. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Grand County through 615 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Moab, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moab, Arches National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 122 and 140. Utah 128 between mile markers 0 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 10. Utah 279 between mile markers 0 and 15. Utah 313 between mile markers 0 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie county. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Natrona County through 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homa Hills, or 9 miles north of Casper, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Antelope Hills around 155 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 190 and 204. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

