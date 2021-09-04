CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Volunteers step up, refurbish Shamokin's '99 Steps'

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 7 days ago
SHAMOKIN — Volunteers who pushed to raise approximately $137,000 and counting to restore Shamokin’s “99 Steps” celebrated Friday’s reopening of the landmark stone staircase.

What was planned as a two-year project was nearly completed in nine months.

Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER) and its initiative Step Up Shamokin pushed for donations and grant funding to repair the weathered and broken staircase.

The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation committed $99,000 to the project. Volunteers collected another $27,000 through fundraisers and donations. The City of Shamokin provided an additional $10,000.

Volunteer Allison Williams thanked all donors large and small including the Degenstein Foundation.

“Their ability to see our vision and upward path that Shamokin is on has catapulted us to this point,” Williams said.

Kathy Vetovich, who leads SABER, spoke to the importance of smaller donations, too.

“The number of checks and contributions we received for $20, for $40, for whatever those folks could afford, that’s what really put us over the top,” Vetovich said.

An additional $10,000 is sought through fundraising to finish invoices and complete landscaping adjacent to the staircase.

The “99 Steps” connect Lincoln Street upward to an alleyway near Marshall Street on Academy Hill. Its moniker comes from the original 99-step wooden staircase that the stone structure replaced, completed in 1940 as a project of the Works Progress Administration (WPA). The WPA version had 88 steps.

The staircase fell into disrepair over the years, its risers and treads crumbling apart. It was closed at least a decade ago and became an eyesore. Attempts to raise funds and repair it failed, until now.

Committee members hustled to devise a plan and execute it. They sold baked goods and homemade pierogies, created a cookbook and prints of a painting of the steps, sold chicken barbecue, engaged people on social media and solicited donations near and far.

Brian Persing Masonry of Coal Township was contracted to rebuild the steps. The work began in mid-May with site prep and demolition. Workers cleared debris, built forms and carefully poured concrete through the summer, finishing in early August. The sidewalls were power-washed by the masonry firm and the handrails were repainted by city employees.

Step Up committee members include Allison Williams, Deb Yurcaba, Claude Harrington, Maryann Levins, Mary Harmon, Denise Brown, Sandy Zarick, Judy Surak, Sarah Shepard, Emily Barnhart, Jeff Warren, Tony Rosini, Kathy Vetovich.

“This two-year project is 9 months old. It’s crazy how quickly this all fell into place,” Williams said.

While the “99 Steps” project is nearly complete, there are eight other public staircases in the city in need of varied repairs. Williams hinted that Step Up will continue work to take on additional projects.

For more information, visit the respective Facebook pages: @StepUpShamokin and @GoShamokinPA.

