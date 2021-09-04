One person hospitalized following bike crash Saturday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, after a vehicle collision with a bike.
The crash happened at the intersection of Stewart and Providence Road around 2:45 a.m.
The Columbia Police Department said at the scene they are investigating the crash.
CPD had the southbound lanes of Providence Road closed during the investigation, which cleared before 4 a.m. on Saturday.
