Columbia, MO

One person hospitalized following bike crash Saturday

By Ben Fein
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, after a vehicle collision with a bike.

The crash happened at the intersection of Stewart and Providence Road around 2:45 a.m.

The Columbia Police Department said at the scene they are investigating the crash.

CPD had the southbound lanes of Providence Road closed during the investigation, which cleared before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

