This week, Blizzard announced that it's changing the name of Overwatch character McCree, who is named after Jesse McCree, a former Blizzard employee that was fired by the company this month amidst a lawsuit from the state of California over an inappropriate workplace culture at the company. The decision came after public pressure to make the change, and as you would expect, it was applauded by many. However, it's also been critiqued by many, including popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, who has no problem with the name change itself, but did say the public statement that accompanied it was "cringe."