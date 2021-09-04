CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dune' Star Rebecca Ferguson Talks Facing Her Fears While Filming Denis Villeneuve Movie

By Catherine Armecin
Rebecca Ferguson is opening up about her experience filming her upcoming film, "Dune." The 37-year-old Swedish actress — who plays Lady Jessica, the concubine of Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides, in Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of the classic novel "Dune" — revealed that she had to face her greatest fear while filming the epic sci-fi movie in Abu Dhabi and Jordan's Wadi Rum valley.

IBTimes

IBTimes

Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesVariety

What You Should Know Before Seeing Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Few films will hit the screens of this year’s 78th Venice Film Festival with more hype around them than Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.”. “Dune” is set in the distant future, when noble houses lead a feudal system with entire planets as their fiefs. Its protagonist, Paul Atreides, is the son of Duke Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica, a member of the matriarchal religious sect called the Bene Gesserit.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Dune,’ Princess Diana dominate at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – The environmentally focused sci-fi epic “Dune Part 1” and “Spencer,” a dark fairy tale about Princess Diana, both world premieres, dominated Friday’s Venice Film Festival. “Dune,” a reworking of Frank Herbert’s cult novel and David Lynch’s early ’80s film version, was represented by director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”)...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dune star Oscar Isaac says the film is a "masterpiece"

Oscar Isaac has described Denis Villeneuve's Dune as a "masterpiece." "I did get a chance to see the film... I left with so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a cinematic achievement," Isaac told Kevin McCarthy. "I think it's unlike anything that's ever come before it. I think it's a masterpiece."
MoviesMovieWeb

Dune Declared a 'Cinematic Masterpiece' by Star Josh Brolin

Dune star Josh Brolin has heaped praise on director Denis Villeneuve's take on the seminal sci-fi novel, calling the upcoming adaptation a "masterpiece". Brolin, who will portray chief officer Gurney Halleck in the movie, has revealed that he has now seen Dune in all its glory, and it blew him away.
MoviesCollider

‘Dune’ Runtime Revealed by Denis Villeneuve

The runtime for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been revealed and, no, it's not the full six-hour cut that Jason Momoa wants audiences to see. During an interview with the Quebec-based newspaper La Presse, Villeneuve was questioned about Momoa's comments and he revealed that the upcoming film would be 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes long.
MoviesGeekTyrant

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Supports Scarlett Johansson and Says That He'll Require His Films To Be Released in Theaters

In a recent interview with La Presse, Dune director Denis Villeneuve talks about what’s going on with Scarlett Johansson as she is in the process of suing Disney. Villeneuve says that he supports her in her efforts and also explains that he will require all of his films to be released in theaters first before they get kicked off onto a streaming service.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Denis Villeneuve was only “half-satisfied” by David Lynch’s Dune

As you may well know, Denis Villeneuve isn’t the first director to turn Dune into a science fiction movie. David Lynch adapted the book back in the ’80s, though Villeneuve felt a better film was possible. In an interview with Empire, the director spoke about seeing Lynch’s version, and not...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Dune’ Director Praises Scarlett Johansson’s Move To Sue Disney Over ‘Black Widow’

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is supportive of Scarlett Johansson’s decision to sue Disney over Black Widow’s release strategy. Scarlett Johansson made headlines earlier last month when she decided to sue Disney over how they handled Black Widow‘s release. Disney opted to release the film in both cinemas and on Disney Plus via Premiere Access, meaning families could watch the film day and date for $30 USD. Seeing as the film was released on the streaming service, it clearly ate into Black Widow’s box office numbers, resulting in Johansson getting a lesser percentage of the box office total.
Celebritiesflickeringmyth.com

House Harkonnen character promos for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Earlier this month we got a batch of character promos for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune showcasing House Atreides, and now its the turn of House Harkonnen with promos for Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, David Dastmalchian’s Piter De Vries, and Dave Bautista’s Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban; take a look here…. A mythic...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

David Lynch’s ‘Dune’ Actress Knew Film Was in Big Trouble After Hearing First Lines of Dialogue

The upcoming Venice Film Festival world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is inspiring moviegoers to look back on the last big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel, David Lynch’s 1984 “Dune.” That release was such a notorious critical misfire that Lynch wanted his name off it, as his creative vision was meddled with by producers and the studio. Lynch said as recently as April 2020 that his “Dune” remains “a huge, gigantic sadness in my life.” For cast member Francesca Annis, who played Lady Jessica, “Dune” was a misfire as soon as she heard the first lines of...
Movieskyma.com

‘Dune’ is a dream for Villeneuve, Chalamet, sequel or no

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Director Denis Villeneuve was joined by his “Dune” stars Timothé Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others at the Venice International Film Festival, before the sci-fi epic’s world premiere Friday night on the Lido. Although great filmmakers have tried and failed to adapt Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction classic, Villeneuve was not deterred. He’s been dreaming it up since he first encountered the book as a teenager and was swept away by the story of the young hero, Paul Atreides. “Dune” is being released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22. The film was delayed a year because of the pandemic.
Moviesepicstream.com

Denis Villeneuve Teases Dune: Part 2 Production Start

People are currently hyped up for Dune after the film finally had its world premiere at the Vienna International Film Festival on Friday. However, Denis Villeneuve only has eyes for the sci-fi franchise's future. The director has just admitted that he's already getting ready to begin work on Dune: Part 2 next year.
Movieslaconiadailysun.com

Dune 2 could shoot next year, says Denis Villeneuve

'Dune 2' could film as early as next year. Denis Villeneuve, the director behind the new sci-fi epic, has revealed that the sequel could shoot in 2022, provided the second part of the franchise gets the green light. Denis - whose new movie is based on Frank Herbert's novel of...

