CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Gareth Bale would lead Wales off pitch in face of racial abuse if necessary

By Phil Blanche
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJEz4_0bmVDxvB00

Wales captain Gareth Bale says he would support his players walking off the pitch in the face of racial abuse and called for repeat offenders to be kicked out of international football.

Bale leads Wales into World Cup qualifying action against Belarus on Sunday just days after England players Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling were racially abused and targeted with monkey chants in Hungary.

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham calling for “proper punishments”.

It has been suggested that players could walk off the field in future if the authorities fail to combat racist behaviour and Bale said: “If things don’t get sorted that will happen.

“If we felt we weren’t getting protection and being treated the right way by the governing bodies, and the only way to get the best response was to walk off, I’d be fully for it.

“Football qualifiers are important but these matters come way and above football.

“We haven’t discussed it. But we’d have that discussion if it happened and we’d all agree on it as we’re a team that sticks together and if anyone is being targeted we’ll do the right thing.”

Wales have themselves encountered racism on their travels to Eastern Europe in the past, and Bale said repeat offenders should be banned from international competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYazS_0bmVDxvB00

He said: “I don’t know the severity of what to do but the easiest thing is… whether you ban the fans from the stadium or if they keep repeatedly doing it, which seems to be what is happening, then you ban the country from the competition.

“If that country keeps making these horrible gestures, then maybe the best thing to do is to get rid of them, give them a suspension and hopefully they will learn their lesson that way.

“It’s frustrating. I don’t know why they launch these investigations that take so long when it is clear to see. Action should be taken to stop it.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

238K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Belarus#Uk#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAYardbarker

Gareth Bale urges UEFA to BAN teams with racist fans from international competitions

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has urged the powers at be to BAN teams from international competitions if their fans are found guilty of racism. In wake of England’s 4-0 victory away to Hungary on Thursday evening, reports detailed how monkey noises were aimed in the direction of Three Lions due Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.
FIFABBC

Gareth Bale says banning teams may be 'best thing to do' about racism from fans

Wales captain Gareth Bale says banning teams from competitions if their supporters continue to racially abuse players may be the "best thing to do". England players were targeted by Hungary fans on Thursday, prompting Fifa to open disciplinary proceedings. Bale called for strong punishment when teams are found guilty, and...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Bale urges Wales to build on momentum following last-gasp win

Gareth Bale urged Wales to keep pushing for World Cup qualification after his hat-trick sealed a dramatic victory over Belarus Bale’s late free-kick winner in Andorra seven years ago spared Welsh blushes against the part-timers and sparked Wales’ incredible run all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.After going nearly two years without an international goal, Bale was Wales’ hero again – converting twice from the penalty spot before squeezing home a winner in the third minute of stoppage time for a 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazan.Ein Capten ❤️#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/GgoJH05FhJ— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 5, 2021“It was...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gareth Bale rubs salt in the wounds of England’s Euro 2020 loss

He’s not letting England forget about Euro 2020…. Gareth Bale has rubbed salt into the wounds of England fans who are still upset following their Euro 2020 final loss back in July. The Welsh international was speaking ahead of his country’s match against Belarus, which was moved to Kazan in...
Premier LeagueESPN

Gareth Bale hat trick rescues Wales from Belarus embarrassment

Gareth Bale scored a hat trick, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in a back-and-forth World Cup qualifying game. Defeat would have left Wales facing an uphill task to qualify from Group E but after the win, which came courtesy of a stoppage-time winner, they are third, a point behind Czech Republic with a game in hand.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Bale’s hat-trick snatches Wales victory in Belarus

Gareth Bale ended his two-year Wales scoring drought as his hat-trick secured a thrilling 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus in Kazan.Bale had not added to his record 33 goals since scoring against Croatia in October 2019 – a run of 16 games.But the Real Madrid forward struck twice from the penalty spot before his dramatic stoppage-time winner broke Belarus hearts, Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko having scored in the space of two first-half minutes to turn the clash on its head.Bale converted from the spot after five and 69 minutes and was then in the perfect position to...
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Wales fully focused on trying to win group, Gareth Bale insists

Gareth Bale insists Wales are focused on upsetting Belgium and winning their World Cup qualifying group.Belgium, the world’s number one ranked team, lead the way in Group E with 13 points from five games and have so far scored 20 goals in qualification.Wales are seven points adrift of Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils with two games in hand and welcome bottom-placed Estonia to the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.“We’re fully focused on trying to win the group,” said Bale, who kept Wales’ World Cup ambitions alive with a hat-trick, including a stoppage time winner, in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Belarus.“If we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy