Drew Barrymore's TikTok Debut Dressed as Her 'Never Been Kissed' Character Has Fans in Stitches

The BAFTA nominee certainly gave her fans an excellent performance when she made her debut on the platform two days ago with a hilarious act.

Drew Barrymore joined TikTok on Monday, August 30, and landed with an impressive act. She shared a video of herself dressed up as her “Never Been Kissed” character Josie "Grossie" Geller from the rom-com.

In the clip, the 46-year-old did not do much talking and only did a funny dance in her pink taffeta dress with a matching ribbon. Her hair was also tied up in a side pony and she had braces on.

THE FUN CLIP

The video showed questions and answers popping up with the first text

: “Questions I get asked all the time.” Followed by the first question: “Do you wear your prom dress every day?”

With the answers, “No silly! Only on special occasions.” Another question read: “What’s your favorite food?” and the reply, “NOT. EGGS.”

Josie’s response was in reference to a cruel trick the kids at her high school played on her, when Mr. Popularity, Billy, invited her to prom, only to ask her to meet him on her porch while he and his friends drove by in a limo, lobbing raw eggs at her face.

One question was, "Are you Drew Barrymore?" and the response, "I'm Josie Geller, but people do say we look alike!” Barrymore jumped on the viral “Questions I Get Asked” TikTok bandwagon.

It was the hand-hitting, hip-swaying Q&A meme and danced to the soundtrack of Hoang Read’s “The Magic Bomb.” The clip has already amassed 2.8 million views, while her profile boasts over 369,000 followers.

The talk show host was previously seen dressed as her character while roaming the streets of New York City, even though it was unclear what her intentions were.

ABOUT THE FILM

“Never Been Kissed” was released over 22 years ago on April 9, 1999. The film was about a junior reporter who was tasked with going undercover posing as a high school student in order to better inform parents of their teenage kids' lives.

In 2019, the "Drew Barrymore Show" host paid a sweet tribute to the beloved flick on the 20th anniversary of its release on her Instagram page.

PAYING TRIBUTE

"Never Been Kissed was my partner Nancy Fallon and my first official movie at Flower Films. All we wanted to do was make something that felt like the way, so many of us feel growing up," she wrote.

described the film as "raw and ridiculous, beautiful" while explaining that it helped decide what is important and what isn't. Mostly, she and the team loved the humor it brought and noted that having the best cast and good music was a bonus, adding, “Josie Grossie forever.”