MAN FOUND IN POOL DECEASED

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 10 pm Montgomery County 911 received a call at the Mansions at the Park Apartments in the 29900 block of FM 1488. They reported a male in his 40’s in the pool and not moving. Magnolia Fire also with MCHD responded to the scene. They immediately started CPR on the victim but were unable to revive him. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s responded to the scene to investigate. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for an inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. It is unknown as to the cause of death medical or drowning. Foul play is not expected.

