At Gamescom Opening Night Live, publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Games announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a long-rumored-and-reported game once described as a “Marvel XCOM,” but which actually has no gameplay elements in common with that franchise. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in March 2022. Jake Solomon, designer of XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2, is leading the development of the game, and a world gameplay premiere will occur on September 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.