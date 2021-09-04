CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Column: An open letter to the people of Columbia County

By Sarah Heppner Chronicle Guest Column
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have recently been called out for my efforts to take a stand for medical freedom. Pictures were posted of me wearing a shirt with the Star of David on the front. I have been called hateful and anti-Semitic by a certain group in town. Let me say this, my choice to wear the Star of David was made because I am a mother who sees history repeating itself before my eyes. I see myself, my friends, frontline workers, teachers, vaccine injured people, and religious groups across the board being threatened with segregation and discrimination from attempting to exercise our freedom of choice, and for trying to keep all rights over our own bodies intact.

