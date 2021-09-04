College football: Army eager to make up for 2019 loss to Georgia State

Sep. 4—The preseason has been four weeks in length but head coach Jeff Monken is feeling a bit tired headed into Army's season opener at Georgia State on Saturday. "I'm just exhausted from waiting for this game to get here," Monken said. "It takes its toll ... It's agonizing to go through day by day. We're anxious for the game, but also evaluating what needs to be done and looking at all the things that we've practiced, need to still practice, things we need to cross off the list and not use just because we don't feel like we're completely prepared to execute those calls or those plays."