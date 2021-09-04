Final scores and photos from Friday night's Chattanooga-area high school football games

AUSTIN PEAY (1-0) at No. 20 OLE MISS (1-0, 0-0 SEC) A quick glance at the Austin Peay Governors... Austin Peay makes its way to Oxford after opening its season with a 30-20 victory over FCS ranked foe Chattanooga. The Governors held Chattanooga to just 228 yards total offense, while the offense clicked. Quarterback Draylen Ellis threw for 325 yards on 23-of-33 passing with four scores. The Preseason Quarterback of the Year in the OVC is looking to put together a big sophomore campaign after throwing for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. His favorite target, Baniko Harley, who tallied 137 yards on six catches in the win over Chattanooga, is one of four returning wideouts. Eugene Minter, CJ Evans and Jay Parker all return after accounting for 677 yards and seven touchdowns last spring. Ahmaad Tanner leads the Governors' ground game. He's rushed for over 1,700 yards in his career and is coming off a 100-yard performance last weekend. Jack McDonald, Austin Peay's leading tackler over the last two seasons, anchors the defense. The redshirt senior has racked up 188 tackles in the last two years, the third-most among all FCS defenders in that time span. Defensive backs Johnathon Edwards and Kordell Jackson lead the secondary that will be tasked with slowing down the Rebels' air attack. Against Chattanooga, Edwards picked off two passes in the victory and was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week, while Jackson led the defense with eight tackles, a pass break-up and 2.5 tackles for loss.