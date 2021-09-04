Event proceeds contributed to Riverside Shore Cancer Center

Korey Finney, an Atlanta resident who grew up on the Eastern Shore, held a local fish fry in June to benefit the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. “It’s a good way to bring the community together,” Finney said of the event which drew more than 75 attendees. Finney is a 2006 graduate of Northampton High School and formerly owned a barber shop in Exmore. While he now lives in Atlanta, he comes home once a month.