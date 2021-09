Low have always known how to say a lot with a little. Their seminal 1994 debut album I Could Live In Hope was marked by one-word song titles, minimal lyrics, and bare-bones instrumentation that only included bass, drums, and clean electric guitar without an ounce of studio polish. The album helped pioneer the genre slowcore, which got its name from taking the confrontational simplicity of hardcore and doing something slow and quiet with it. It's music that begs to be called "boring," but that never described Low. Even with very little going on, Low's music was devastatingly captivating from the very beginning.