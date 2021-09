It did not require Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo. In truth, it barely even warranted the most casual flourishes of Manchester City’s quality. That should come as no slight against their domination, but simply serve to highlight the dismal and desperate nature of Arsenal’s kamikaze flight, a squad whose only sense of purpose at present seems to be crashing and burning.There have been many lows to Arsenal’s alarming descent, but few have been quite so plainly embarrassing as the manner in which they surrendered at the Etihad. This was a spectacular showcase of their flaws, a comedy circus of errors...