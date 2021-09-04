Chit Chat Corner: Kilgore artist hopes art reflects nature's beauty, God's love

An eight count yellow box of crayons could put a smile across the face of anyone when school started and oh, the delight when they expanded those paraffin waxed sticks to fill a 16-count box with various hues of reds, yellows, greens and blues. To little ones, a broken crayon could create heartache just as harsh as a love going awry — although never thrown away but tucked safely away into an old cigar box to be used at another time.