Cars

Nissan Teases Debut Of New Electric Van For World EV Day

By Jacob Oliva
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 7 days ago
While Nissan basks in the hype of its new Z car, the Japanese automaker continues to unravel its plans for its green future. In a teaser released via Nissan UK's Twitter account, a new electric light commercial vehicle will debut, which will most likely happen on World EV Day that's scheduled to happen on September 9, 2021.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

