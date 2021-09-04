Nissan Teases Debut Of New Electric Van For World EV Day

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has been affecting pretty much every manufacturer. Although some automakers are handling the situation better than others, the industry at large is suffering. Ford had to halt production of the F-150 recently, and the Blue Oval is not alone. GM has had to cut production recently too, and the problem is showing no signs of slowing. But it turns out that chips aren't the only things in short supply for some manufacturers. According to a report from The Fast Lane Truck, the Nissan Frontier is facing a shortage of tow hitches, with some models now being shipped without the feature despite it being specified by buyers.