Charlotte, NC

College Gameday 2021 at Clemson vs. Georgia: Live stream, start time, how to watch on TV, without cable

By Nick O'Malley
The 2021 college football season is upon us, which means it’s time for the return of College Gameday. The popular ESPN pregame show returns at the site of Week 1′s biggest matchup: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. While this week’s game won’t be on a college campus, it will still feature all the pomp and festivities as a normal College Gameday broadcast -- as well as the signs. Saturday’s show will be broadcast from Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte and will feature Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and NASCAR’s Chase Elliott among guests. The ESPN crew for the 35th season of College Gameday includes Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

