CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sudbury, MA

L-S staff must be vaccinated by Nov. 5; in Framingham, vax cards could be requested

Milford Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUDBURY — All Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School staff must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, after a unanimous vote by the School Committee during a meeting Friday afternoon. During the meeting, Superintendent/Principal Bella Wong said the district will allow for religious and medical exemptions. If someone is not vaccinated, district officials will meet with that person to figure out which exemption applies.

www.milforddailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Framingham, MA
Health
Sudbury, MA
Education
Framingham, MA
Vaccines
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Lincoln, MA
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Framingham, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Vaccinations#L S#The School Committee#The Teachers Association#The Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy