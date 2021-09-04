CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets trading DeAndre Jordan to Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets are trading center DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons, ESPN reported Friday, with the Pistons then expected to buy out the veteran big man’s contract.

The Nets will receive center Jahlil Okafor and forward Sekou Doumbouya in the swap, while the Pistons receive $5.78 million, as well as second round picks in 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2027.

The Pistons will buy out the remaining $20 million and two years on Jordan’s deal, eventually making the 13-year veteran a free agent. The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be at least one team interested in Jordan’s services.

Jordan, 33, was an All-Star in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and has averaged 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds with 1.6 blocked shots in 932 games for the Clippers (2008-18), Dallas Mavericks (2018-19), New York Knicks (2019) and Nets (2019-21).

Okafor, 25, has averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over six seasons with four different teams, while Doumbouya, 20, averaged 5.6 points with 2.8 rebounds for the Pistons over the last two season.

The report estimates the Nets will save $47 million in salary and tax with the deal.

Also, the Nets waived forward Alize Johnson. The 25-year-old has averaged 2.9 points with 3.2 rebounds in 49 games over the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers and Nets.

–Field Level Media

