Dutch Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying: Live stream, start, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1 at Zandvoort

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
It’s qualifying day at the Dutch Grand Prix, a week after a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix at Spa reminded Formula 1 just how important qualifying can be. Hopefully, fans will actually get a race this weekend as Max Verstappen gets set to race in front of his home fans at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen and Red Bull continue to trail Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after the reigning champs’ mid-season surge. However, Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Red Bull have been on the comeback trail, bouncing back from mechanical issues with what technically went down as a win last week at Spa. With any luck, we’ll get full points and a race by the end of the weekend. But for Saturday, it’s all about speed as racers vie for pole position.

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

