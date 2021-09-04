CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/4/2021

By Tom Kippen
UPMATTERS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west late. Tonight, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the...

Environmentnavarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER SATURDAY 9-11-21

Local weather report for Friday, September 10. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 67° to a high of 86°. Sunrise is 6:30 AM and Sunset 6:57 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 5% chance of rain in the afternoon and 15% chance of rain during the evening.
EnvironmentNEWS10 ABC

9/11/2021: Bright & sunny Saturday, but unsettled weather ahead…

It was a cool start across the News10 region today, with most in the 40’s for overnight lows! Places like Bennington saw their coolest temperatures in over a month. A few isolated spots in the Adirondacks recorded lows in the 30’s!. With nothing but sunshine today, those numbers will climb...
Environmentkxnet.com

Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 9/11/2021

Weak ridging continues to flatten out over much of the state, and that is causing our temperatures to be much cooler for Saturday afternoon than they were Friday afternoon. In some areas, there was as much as a 30 degree difference. It is also bringing chances for some showers, mostly in the northern counties. These chances will remain going through the overnight, and an isolated shower throughout the day on Sunday cannot be ruled out. Temperatures throughout the weekend and the beginning of the workweek will look much like they do on Saturday, hovering around seasonal averages. Another round of showers will move into the area on Monday, before giving way to more sunny conditions for the middle of the week. That is when we will begin to see a slight rise in temperatures to slightly above seasonal averages, with the warmest day looking to be on Wednesday. By the end of the week, however, we will cool back down to at or slightly below averages, and partly cloudy conditions. Friday morning lows in our northern counties may dip down to the low 40s and even upper 30s cannot be ruled out.
EnvironmentUPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers are possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of...

