People: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Camila Banus Marries Marlon Aquino

By Gaone Pule
The TV actress is officially off the market after walking down the aisle to say “I do” to her longtime love at a serene location surrounded by loved ones. The ceremony was attended by a very small guest list.

Over the weekend, soap star Camila Banus tied the knot with partner Marlon Aquino at The Castle House Estate located in Joshua Tree, California.

People exclusively covered the special event, and Banus, 31, revealed to the outlet why she and her now-husband chose the venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcF3R_0bmV7Kc300

THE WEDDING DAY

"We picked this venue because it was so different and unique. It felt like an oasis in the middle of the desert. The minute we saw it, we knew it was for us," Banus said.

The newlyweds could not “wait to commemorate a decade of being together with a romantic and unforgettable evening in Joshua Tree.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbrRg_0bmV7Kc300

As they committed their lives to each other, the couple was surrounded by 90 of their loved ones for the outdoor ceremony and followed strict precautionary COVID-19 measures.

For the reception, the guests snacked on Caribbean, and Cuban-inspired food, which the bride shared was a nod “to our cultures.” On the big day, the Florida native wore two dresses.

One gown was from the White Collection by Vera Wang and from Willowby by Watters. Banus shared why they were a perfect choice for her and stated:

“Both are very bohemian and are a perfect fit for me and the venue.”

The "Healing Hands" star wrote about her special day on social media on Tuesday, August 30, and shared, "Took my best friend out to the desert with both our families and friends and got married. I love you, my husband @aquinomarlon."

Banus and Aquino have been together since 2012, and she announced their engagement in December 2020 during an Instagram Live.

BACHELORETTE PARTY

Sometime in May this year, Banus had a Bachelorette party and posted photos from the event on social media, and exclaimed that she was "feeling so loved and cared for this weekend."

Banus who plays, Gabi Hernandez on the popular soap “Days of Our Lives,” said that her family is wonderful while thanking her mom Carmen and sister Gabriela “for making this important time in my life so very special.” She shared they know her well enough.

