Chipping Norton big vegetable grower becomes Twitter hit

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired gardener has amassed more than 300,000 followers on Twitter by posting pictures of his giant vegetables. Gerald Stratford, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, started tweeting photos of his homegrown produce during lockdown. The 72-year-old has since gone on to star in an advertising campaign for fashion giant Gucci, and...

www.bbc.com

