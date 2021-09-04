These Are The Most Popular Movie-Inspired Baby Names
Trends in baby names are often a reflection of pop culture, which is why cottagecore-themed names and Bridgerton-inspired names have had a bit of a moment. Names inspired by our favourite movie characters are consistently popular too – it's just the movies themselves that change. According to new research by PoundToy, the most popular baby name in the UK and US inspired by a movie character is currently... Jasmine.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0