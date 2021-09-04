These Are The Most Popular Movie-Inspired Baby Names

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney has been on a tear late with live-action remakes/re-imaginings of its classic animated movies, with Mulan and Cruella being the most recent offerings from that lineup. Among the ones we can look forward to in the coming years is The Little Mermaid, based on the same-named 1989 movie that launched the Disney Renaissance and will feature grown-ish actress Halle Bailey playing Ariel. Well, after years of following along with this project’s development, we finally know when it’s coming out. Be warned, though: you’re in for a long wait.