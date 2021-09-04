CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New ‘Mass Effect’ to use Unreal Engine according to job listing

By Jen Allen
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new job listing by BioWare suggests that the next Mass Effect game will be built on Unreal Engine 4. The job listing, as first spotted by WindowsCentral, is for a Franchise Technical Director, specifically referencing they will be working on the next Mass Effect game. The listing continues that...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Unreal Engine 4#Windowscentral#Unreal Engine 5#Ea#Battlefield Mobile#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Playtest Footage Leaked Online, More Details Revealed

Multiple clips of gameplay footage of the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to surface online as testers start capturing videos of the game despite their NDA with the developers. Many of the leaked videos have since been taken down by EA, but more clips have started appearing on...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

World of Warships Faces Mass Exodus of Content Creators

World of Warships, Wargaming's free-to-play naval warfare MMO, has angered its fan base with its recent monetization and gambling mechanics. These frustrations have resulted in many of their community contributors leaving the program. Why are World of Warships players angry with Wargaming?. As Massively Overpowered explains, part of the problem...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Warzone map to be replaced by WW2 setting for Call of Duty: Vanguard, report claims

New rumors claim that the release of the now heavily leaked Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring a total map overhaul for Warzone. Reputable FPS leaker Tom Henderson hinted at the new map on Twitter. "The next Warzone map will completely replace Verdansk and will take us to WW2," he said. "It's scheduled to launch on Call of Duty 2021's release date." In a reply, he clarified that this supposed shift will not take any existing weapons or skins out of the game, making it more a change of scenery than anything. Additionally, the big update rolling out alongside the alleged WW2 map would also introduce a new anti-cheat system for the game.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite won't have assassinations at launch even though 343 love them

With all the Halo Infinite information now flying about, 343 is not so stealthily approaching that late 2021 launch window. Your Spartan sneaking capabilities will be similarly out the window at Infinite's initial launch, it turns out. 343 Industries have said that you won't be bopping your opponents in the back of the head during multiplayer. Assassinations are good fun and all, but 343 have found that they often get turned off due to the disadvantage they create. Bringing assassinations back is already on their radar, but they really want them to "feel meaningful" when they return.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Epic Games Store Has Opened Up Their Self-Publishing Beta

Epic Games has announced today that they have opened their self-publishing beta for the Epic Games Store to game developers and publishers. This is the official begining of getting the EGS to where Steam is where game devs can publish their games on the platform without having to go through a lengthy process with another publisher. The beta offers up new tools to help streamline the process for developers to set up their own product pages, as well as adding achievements, pricing, offers, and upload builds and updates. We have more details below, but you can read the full FAQ here.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

These Fortnite skin concepts are so good Epic Games are actually adding them

Epic Games are bringing two fan-made skins into Fortnite with the winners of the Concept Royale lending their creative talents for new cosmetics. The Fortnite library of skins includes everything from Epic’s original designs to iconic characters from multiple franchises like Marvel, DC, and more. But the collection will also include a couple more skins directly sourced from fans who submitted their concepts.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Programmer Remakes The Simpsons: Hit & Run Video Game in a Week Using Unreal Engine 5

The Simpsons: Hit & Run was originally released in 2003 on the GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox and Windows platforms. This action-adventure game, developed by Radical Entertainment and published by Vivendi Universal Games, basically follows the Simpsons and their friend Apu around Springfield. They witness many strange incidents, such as security cameras, mysterious vans, unexplainable crop circles, as well as a “new and improved” flavor of the popular soft drink Buzz Cola that causes insanity. Read more to see how one programmer managed to recreate this video game in a week using Unreal Engine 5.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Gorgeous Black Myth: Wukong trailer highlights swap to Unreal Engine 5

A new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has the upcoming mythical action fest looking pretty good as it announces a switch to Unreal Engine 5. Shared by Nvidia on Youtube, the 12-minute slice of cinematics and gameplay shows off clear influences from other modern action RPGs, but definitely has its own thing going on. Wukong seems great at not just dodging, but at using abilities that knock back and stun enemies—including some that seem like bosses.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's bots aren't teabagging you, at least not on purpose

343 Industries wants you to know that Halo Infinite's bots definitely aren't teabagging you—at least not on purpose, anyway. The humble teabag is one of gaming's most egregious acts—repeatedly crouch and stand over the corpse you've just killed to further rub your superiority in their cold, dead faces. It's been around since Halo first graced the world in 2001 and, for better or worse, has become a key part of the game's culture.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic’s GTA V giveaway brought seven million new players to its store

Epic Games has been giving away free PC games on its storefront for a good long while now. Few, however, have brought the Epic Games Store to its knees like GTA V did when it was the freebie of the moment, with the store being knocked out for eight hours. We now have a sense of scale regarding how many people came to the Epic Games Store for that free pick up, with some recent court documents putting the number at seven million new players.
Video GamesNME

The next free game on the Epic Games store has been confirmed

Automachef is the next free game on the Epic Games store, and it will replace the two that are currently up for grabs. The title will take the place of current free games Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards, which are free to download until August 26. Automachef is described as “a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life!”
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

GTA 5 Attracted Millions of Players to Epic Games Store

The giveaway of Grand Theft Auto V on Epic Games Store has been a hit. Last year's promotion for the fifth installment of Rockstar Games' gangster series won the platform more users than any other free title. Apple's court battle with Epic Games continues, bringing us interesting news from the...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Unity Is The Most Popular Steam Game Engine By Far

What do you think is the most popular Steam game engine? Unreal? Unity? GameMaker Studio? An analyst has crunched some numbers with the help of the folks at SteamDB and revealed the reigning monarch of Steam game engines. Spoiler alert: it's Unity. Why is Unity the most popular Steam game...
Video GamesCollider

Can the Steam Deck Capture a Non-PC Audience?

For years, PC players have beaten the same drum, as they try to spread the word of the advantages that the platform has to offer. There’s always been an inherent obstacle in getting new players into PC gaming, especially as home consoles have only increased in popularity. Having a console in a home now seems almost as normal as having a television. With the Steam Deck, Valve, the leader in the PC gaming space for nearly two decades, has decided to throw its hat in the ring. In the simplest terms, the Steam Deck is essentially a Nintendo Switch-like device for PC games. It’s a portable system that will allow you to take your digital Steam library on the go. Like the Switch, you’ll also have the ability to dock it. Valve is offering it at three separate pricing tiers: $399, $529, and $649, all with differing features and storage capacity.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Outriders': Possible New Content Expansion Teased By Devs

A major content expansion could be on the way for People Can Fly’s third-person looter shooter “Outriders” after a recent patch preview hinted at the possibility of new features and content heading to the game soon. The latest “Outriders” patch paved the way for more bug fixes and balance changes...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Alpha Will Be Available for PlayStation Gamers This Weekend

PlayStation owners will now get to test out the alpha version of Call of Duty: Vanguard this weekend completely for free. Beginning on August 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and ending at the same time on August 29, both PlayStation 4 and 5 players will be able to access the upcoming installment’s alpha phase for the full 48 hours. According to the announcement, gamers will take on Sledgehammer Games’ innovative new multiplayer mode called Champion Hill.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Even in the Legendary Edition, Mass Effect 2 feels like a big step up

Most of the changes in Mass Effect Legendary Edition were about improving the first game. Significant stuff like the graphical overhaul and redesigned combat, and a huge list of smaller tweaks too. Now you can skip elevator rides in the Citadel, so if another news bulletin is blaring instead of some priceless Garrus/Tali banter you can spacebar right past it. The Mako has a boost button, which lets you zoom over those boring planets like Shepard's souped it up for illegal street racing. The inventory limit is doubled, you can shoot any gun effectively no matter your class, and all the weapons have noticeable differences based on their manufacturer. This Mass Effect is absolutely a better game than the version we got on PC in 2008.
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic wants Fortnite to be the last game standing — so it’s stealing ideas

This week, Epic Games added a new mode called Impostors where players complete tasks on a ship while two impostors sneakily try to teleport as many agents off the ship as they can. If that sounds like a familiar gameplay loop to you, you’re not the only one who feels that way — fans immediately noticed that the mode borrows heavily from Among Us, a social deduction game that exploded in popularity in 2020 and was built by a tiny indie studio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy