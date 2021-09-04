Best Waterproof Overtrousers Reviews 2021

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Boots are some of the trickiest pieces of gear to test. Because every hiker’s feet are unique, picking the best models is a more subjective task than with other products. That’s why each boot we test lands on at least two different sets of feet. Our team of 75 testers has sampled more than 90 new pairs of shoes and boots in the last year, and we added in 10 additional older boot models that fit the burly niche. That was our starting point for this test. Once the feedback started rolling in, it came time to cull the herd. All of the boots in this test needed to be able to handle pack loads of at least 40 pounds, and we struck anything that couldn’t take that weight from the list. We also looked at durability, waterproofing, and comfort to narrow our final selections (many that didn’t make the cut wet out, had stitches come loose, or just plain hurt) until we had a list of roughly 12 of the highest-performing backpacking boots available. Then, with a special eye toward “burliness,” which we’re defining as the ability to carry heavy loads in difficult terrain without falling apart after a handful of seasons, we went into the field one more time for some final notes. The result is this list of the top options. —Ryan Wichelns, Footwear Category Manager.