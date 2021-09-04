Grandstand entertainment roars back into the Wayne County Fair

WOOSTER From hit country band Parmalee to the demolition derby, grandstand entertainment is back at the Wayne County Fair this year. Tickets are on sale online and at the fair office for all six shows lined up for each night of the fair that runs from Sept. 11 to 16. To purchase online, visit waynecountyfairohio.com/grandstand-entertainment. The fair office is located under the grandstand at the Wayne County Fairgrounds at 199 Vanover St. in Wooster.