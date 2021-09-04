Your letters: Biden kept his promise — to the Taliban; primary Johnson, Thune, Rounds

Republican Senator Joni Ernst has claimed that Joe Biden's expansive new vaccine initiative is actually intended to distract people from the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The senator made the comments during an appearance on Fox News, claiming that the president's new vaccine efforts are a "diversion away from 9/11." Ms Ernst, a veteran of the Iraq war, has been one of Mr Biden's more vocal critics over the US military pullout in Afghanistan and his broader relationship with the military. She falsely claimed on Wednesday that Mr Biden never expressed gratitude or empathy toward American troops...