CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Your letters: Biden kept his promise — to the Taliban; primary Johnson, Thune, Rounds

Watertown Public Opinion
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, President Joe Biden promised the American people his administration would be characterized by order, discipline, experience and competence. That has turned out to be spectacularly wrong. Eager to end the February 2020, Trump-negotiated agreement that ended attacks on U.S. forces, which resulted in zero combat deaths for a year and a half, Biden decided do some commander-In-chief stuff.

www.thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
Donald Trump
Person
John Thune
Person
Dusty Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Bagram Air Base#Trump#Nato#Americans#Afghan#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Governor promises to fight Biden to 'gates of hell' as GOP states mount vaccine mandate defense

Republican-led states are gearing up to sue the Biden administration over the president’s "unconstitutional" mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees enforce vaccinations. "The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats," Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter. "They have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Yes, Biden blew it

Contingencies are messy things. The Biden administration’s improvisatory scramble after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban was one of several such messes America witnessed in the final weeks of August. Another was President Joe Biden’s impromptu effort to explain that the shambolic disgrace was among the best possible outcomes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republican senator says Biden’s vaccines mandate is a ‘diversion away from 9/11’ anniversary

Republican Senator Joni Ernst has claimed that Joe Biden's expansive new vaccine initiative is actually intended to distract people from the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The senator made the comments during an appearance on Fox News, claiming that the president's new vaccine efforts are a "diversion away from 9/11." Ms Ernst, a veteran of the Iraq war, has been one of Mr Biden's more vocal critics over the US military pullout in Afghanistan and his broader relationship with the military. She falsely claimed on Wednesday that Mr Biden never expressed gratitude or empathy toward American troops...
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Pelosi praises 'remarkable' Afghanistan withdrawal despite 'hazy start'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan a “remarkable” success and praised the chaotic mass evacuations of both Americans and Afghans that took place in August. “This is never easy,” the California Democrat told reporters Thursday. “It's not always complete right from the...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Biden expected to pull ATF director nomination of David Chipman

WASHINGTON — With the nomination of David Chipman expected to be withdrawn, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will continue to operate without a Senate-confirmed director, as it has since 2015. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull back Chipman’s nomination came as it was clear that he could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy