Your letters: Biden kept his promise — to the Taliban; primary Johnson, Thune, Rounds
Last year, President Joe Biden promised the American people his administration would be characterized by order, discipline, experience and competence. That has turned out to be spectacularly wrong. Eager to end the February 2020, Trump-negotiated agreement that ended attacks on U.S. forces, which resulted in zero combat deaths for a year and a half, Biden decided do some commander-In-chief stuff.www.thepublicopinion.com
Comments / 0