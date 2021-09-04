How PC gaming saved me from starving

Intel Gamer Days goes through the end of this week, and you still have a ton of ways to save. Every major retailer is in on this huge sale that includes price drops, free games, and more. We've shared a few other deals over the last couple days, but this is the deal for you if you just want a prebuilt gaming PC to play all of your favorite games on. Grab the ABS Gladiator prebuilt desktop computer on sale for $2,099.99. That's $200 off its regular price. Plus, thanks to Intel Gamer Days, you'll get two free games for your trouble (Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy). In addition to all of that because this PC is powered by Nvidia RTX graphics, you'll also get a free gift from Nvidia of the brand new game Battlefield 2042. That game isn't even out yet! That's an extra $155 in value from the games alone.