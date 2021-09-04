How PC gaming saved me from starving

Minecraft is a sandbox game where players can build their own worlds by using the building blocks and the resources found on the site. Minecraft has two different gaming modes, Survival and Creative. In both the gaming levels, the player has to use his creativity to build, explore, and survive in the game. Minecraft has three different dimensions, the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. In each of these dimensions, players can create new worlds. Every world that a player creates in Minecraft is saved at a particular location on the computer. In this article, we will explain where Minecraft Worlds are saved on Windows 11/10.
Comments / 0