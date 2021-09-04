Northeast Ohio seen as fertile recruiting ground for Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic schools

CANTON, Ohio – When Tennessee State and Grambling State face off Sunday in Tom Benson Stadium, the stakes will have less to do with football than you might think. A win is a win, but the game is one aspect of a larger series of scheduled events, including a mentor program for kids, college fair, social-justice discussion, golf outing and tailgate parties. But the real prize is visibility in Northeast Ohio for the universities. The teams bring rich football history, and the game shines the spotlight on a pair of HBCUs – Historically Black Colleges and Universities – established more than 100 years ago.