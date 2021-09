The Indians will use six starters for a while. One of the big issues facing the Cleveland Indians this year has been its pitching. Whether it was the rough start to the season for young talents like Triston McKenzie and Zach Plesac, or it was the injuries to Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale. There have also been issues with the bullpen, and the fact that it fell apart mid-way through the year. So it’s a bit surprising that with pitching being as wrecked as it has been, that the Indians will be going with six starters for a stretch.