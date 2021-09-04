CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’ Review: A Remarkable Glimpse of Jewish Life Before the Holocaust

By Nicholas Barber
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9etj_0bmV4Wzk00

After its pizzicato opening theme, “Three Minutes — A Lengthening” goes quiet for a little bit while showing the three minutes of footage referred to in the title. The only noise on the soundtrack is the whir of a projector, and the only images on the screen are taken from an amateur holiday film shot in a European town in the first half of the 20th century. Some of it is in black and white, some of it has pale colors. There are tree-lined cobbled streets, and apartment blocks with shutters and iron balconies. People wave and smile at the camera, jostling to stay in shot, apparently hypnotized by the novel technology before them. They all seem healthy, reasonably well off, and fundamentally ordinary. And that’s it. The footage comes to an end.

But Bianca Stigter, the Dutch director of “Three Minutes,” doesn’t move onto another set of images. For the remaining hour of her documentary essay, she replays the same fragments over and over, freeze-framing, rewinding, zooming in on particular faces, items of clothing, and architectural details. It should seem repetitive, but it grips the attention from start to finish.

This three-and-a-bit minutes of 16mm footage, explains a voiceover, was shot in August 1938 by David Kurtz, a Polish Jew who had grown up in New York. Having established himself as an American businessman, he toured Europe with his wife Liza and three friends, ticking off Paris and Amsterdam among other scenic capitals. He also visited Nasielsk, Liza’s hometown in east central Poland, which is where he showed off his brand new movie camera. A little over a year later, almost all of the town’s 3,000 Jewish inhabitants were murdered by the Nazis. Kurtz’s grandson, Glenn Kurtz, found the footage in an attic in Florida in 2008. It had been damaged by shrinking, cupping, edge weave, vinegar syndrome, and other conditions known only to film archivists — but it could still be restored. If Kurtz had discovered it a month later, we are told, that would have been impossible. Instead, we have a tiny, precious record of a world on the brink of destruction.

“Three Minutes” examines and re-examines the footage with the dedication of a Zapruder obsessive, scanning every last millimeter in the hope that it will reveal something momentous or something trivial — because, after all this time, the trivial is momentous, too. Who are all the people who stare out at us? How did they relate to each other? How important is it that we can see the faces of 150 of Nasielsk’s citizens, and identify 11 of them by name? And how is the film changed by our knowledge of what they were about to suffer?

If Stigter’s methods have one weakness, it’s that she poses such questions too explicitly. Her voiceover, dubbed in English by an actorly Helena Bonham Carter, is prone to the kind of whimsical musings that would be better suited to a school lesson plan (or indeed a film review). “David Kurtz rented a black sedan. Where did he get out?” she asks at one point. “What you see is what you know,” she pronounces at another. And at another, she comments that “trees” is “a very generic word.” These airy ruminations seem twee in the context, but when Stigter concentrates on the nitty gritty of how the film was shot, and what it actually contains, “Three Minutes” is fascinating.

Early on, we learn that red is the last color to fade from film, so it stands out in old, otherwise monochrome scenes — a fact that recalls the girl in the red coat in “Schindler’s List”. Later, we hear that after the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum put Kurtz’s footage online, an old man recognized his 13-year-old self. One of the massacre’s only survivors, he is able to explain what the boys’ caps signify about their levels of wealth and education. Many of the people seen by Kurtz wouldn’t normally be in the same crowd, he continues. The novelty of a tourist’s camera, adds Glenn Kurtz, had “scrambled the social hierarchy.”

The film’s electrifying centerpiece is a contemporary testimonial describing the horrific day when “they” — i.e., German soldiers — marched into town, and whipped and imprisoned every Jewish resident. During this long, gut-wrenching speech, Stigter zooms in slowly on one single frame until a clear picture becomes a cloudy blur. It’s a sequence which suggests the influence of one of the film’s producers, Steve McQueen — Stigter is an associate producer of two of his films. And, like the extended shots he uses in “Hunger” and “Lovers Rock,” it is so hypnotic that the viewer almost forgets to breathe.

It’s also, to be harsh, a slight cheat, because the information in the testimonial didn’t come from Kurtz’s footage. But “Three Minutes” still demonstrates how that footage, which must have seemed so insignificant at the time, now stands as an invaluable document and a humbling memorial. Beyond that, The narration quotes a 1930s Kodachrome advert which boasts that film brings back memories in a way that nothing else can. It’s corny, but it may well be true.

Grade: B+

Three Minutes: A Lengthening ” premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It is seeking distribution.

Comments / 2

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#The Holocaust#Jewish#European#Dutch#Polish#American#Nazis#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Giving Life to a Lost Community in ‘Three Minutes – A Lengthening’ [Venice Review]

A poetic meditation on film, history, and loss, “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” gives a glimpse into a lost world and then unpacks just how much can be learned from that brief fragment. While on a grand tour of Europe in 1938, David Kurtz, a Polish-American man, traveled to Nasielsk, the town of his birth, and brought with him a 16mm camera filled with Kodachrome, a novelty at the time. He took three minutes of footage there that was embedded in a larger film of his travels and, like many such films, it sat forgotten in a basement for years. Around 2009, David’s grandson Glenn Kurtz rediscovered the footage and recognized that the once-ordinary film was now an extraordinary historical document – the only remaining visual record of a Jewish community that was annihilated in the Holocaust.
Societyallthatsinteresting.com

How 9 Ordinary People Became Heroes During The Holocaust — And Risked Everything To Save Jewish Lives

From the "Japanese Schindler" to members of the Dutch resistance, these incredible stories of Holocaust heroes prove that not everyone was just following orders. The horrors of the Holocaust are well known. But the genocide led by Nazi Germany — which killed six million Jews and millions of other people during World War II — also contained moments of quiet bravery.
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: For 'Unorthodox' fans, Deborah Feldman's new memoir offers intriguing update

- - - The wildly popular Netflix series "Unorthodox," based on Deborah Feldman's bestselling 2009 memoir of the same name, is only part of Feldman's story. Yes, she was born into a repressive Brooklyn Hasidic community and had a lousy arranged marriage that included severe sexual difficulties, but she did not sneak out of the house, run away pregnant to Europe and have a "Glee"-like experience at a music school in Berlin. In fact, she moved to the Orthodox enclave in Monsey, New York, with her husband, had a baby with him, matriculated at Sarah Lawrence College, where she began writing, found an agent and began planning to get out of marriage with the book deal as her lifeline. (A decade later, she was involved with, and enthusiastic about, the Netflix series.)
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Three Minutes – A Lengthening – Venice/Telluride 2021

Three Minutes – A Lengthening draws on 16mm color film shot in 1938 by David Kurtz before Nazis invaded Nasielsk’s Jewish community in Poland. The short documentary (69 minutes) is based on Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film by Glenn Kurtz. Throw in the remastering and all the fun that comes along but the footage is truly impressive. We see it so many times throughout the film to where it’s ingrained in us by the end. But anyway, this footage is the only footage in existence of Nasielsk before World War II started in 1939. We all know the history and appropriately, they delay it for as long as possible. But for the briefest three minutes, we see a Jewish community happy about being on camera. If only they knew what would become of Poland and denying their history with the Holocaust! This is another story for another time but it’s important to know about the Polish revisionism to history.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: History Repeats Itself to Devastating Effect in “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

The first three minutes and 33 seconds of “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” are presented without comment, with only the whirring sound of celluloid being unspooled as accompaniment, leaving the eye to wander around the frame without guidance. The black-and-white images of a town aren’t particularly striking at first glance with people talking to one another and generally going about their daily lives, but without context, why something is of interest becomes as curious as what attracts your interest and not a second sooner than when that intrigue could fade, director Bianca Stigter provides that background to what you’re seeing — footage from 1938 shot by David Kurtz, a resident of Nasielsk, a small town in Poland where the predominantly Jewish community were threatened to be wiped off the map during the impending Nazi Occupation.
MuseumsPosted by
Action News Jax

German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war

BERLIN — (AP) — A new show examining how some of the Nazis' favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. “Divinely Gifted. National Socialism's favored artists in the Federal Republic” opens Friday at the German Historical...
Visual Arthollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed’ by Wendy Lower

Wendy Lower’s new book, The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed, tells the important and moving story of the author’s quest to find the answers and identities behind a rare picture that displays, in all of its horror and difficult reality, the final moments of a family during one of the massacres of the Holocaust. The book, running fewer than 200 pages, is a well-researched examination of the hard work it takes to connect the historical dots on this painful chapter in world history, yet, despite the challenges Lower faced, she was determined, as a historian and a human, to dig deep, to cast a wide net, to retrieve stats and stories, and to ultimately seek justice.
Visual ArtNashville Scene

The New Documentary The Lost Leonardo Muses About Authorship

Leonardo da Vinci was lucky enough to live centuries before “branding” and “post-truth” became buzzwords. But as Andreas Koefoed’s new documentary The Lost Leonardo shows, his legacy is still tarnished by them. Interviewing art critics, restorer Dianne Modestini, dealers and even a former CIA agent, Koefoed constructs two narratives out of his material. First, The Lost Leonardo shows the process by which the “Salvador Mundi,” a painting of Jesus rediscovered in New Orleans, transforms from a Renaissance portrait in the style of da Vinci that could’ve been painted by anyone to a certified da Vinci masterpiece. The second one is related, showing the painting’s vast elevation in price. It initially sold for the reasonable price of $1,175, but exponential inflation set in by the time Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid almost half a billion dollars for it.
Visual ArtTelegraph

Rothko's children on growing up orphaned but in possession of an astonishing artistic legacy

Come with me to New York in February 1970, where six-year-old Christopher Rothko is pedalling his tricycle through his parents' Upper East Side townhouse. He favours a circuit - a figure of eight - that leads from their bedroom to the living room, where the rumble of his plastic wheels on worn Persian rugs mingles with a wisecracking Popeye and his raspy ug-ug-ug on the black and white TV.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

France Stages Rare National Tribute To Film Icon Belmondo

Thousands turned out Thursday in Paris to honour Jean-Paul Belmondo, the film icon who helped define French identity for six decades, with President Emmanuel Macron offering an emotional farewell to the star who died this week aged 88. France has been cast into mourning by the death of Belmondo, a...
MoviesTelegraph

Imagine if all BBC arts programmes were this good

It is easy to mock Alan Yentob – not least because he is a BBC executive who wears pyjamas as daywear – but he does make some good films. Imagine… Tom Stoppard: A Charmed Life (BBC One) was one of his very best. Stoppard has given plenty of television interviews...
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Fantasia 2021: BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Review

Creative filmmakers have proven multiple times over that one doesn’t need a big budget to craft a mind-bendingly entertaining time-travel film, with titles like Primer and Timecrimes showing audiences that you can still have a narratively complex science-fiction story without dropping $100 million on the budget. Junta Yamaguchi’s Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is perhaps the most shining example of this, presenting a wildly entertaining, single-take time loop movie that makes good use of its shoestring budget.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

The curse of the heiress — doomed to gold-digging husbands, afflictions and addictions

The ‘poor little rich girl’ is a familiar figure in our culture. Noel Coward wrote a song dedicated to her languorous plight, Henry James’ novella Washington Square has her as its protagonist. The phrase is a potent one, conjuring images of a mournful, solitary creature drowning in opulence — and to be honest I always found her slightly irritating. When a woman has the means to make life her own plaything, the time to study the world’s wonders and no need to dread the arrival of the electricity bill, what has she got to be so unhappy about?

Comments / 0

Community Policy